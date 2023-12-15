Sweet ZZ reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet ZZ.
Sweet ZZ strain effects
Sweet ZZ strain flavors
Sweet ZZ strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
P........1
December 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Grew trims alone in butter to brownies was fabulous. It has a very pleasant citrus smell on the flower. Filled with stickiness. Got rid of my headache and made the night great
t........x
November 17, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good to sleep
F........n
July 21, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Very hungry and body relax feel good
v........a
December 8, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
felt kinda sober but really I was high af. Just didn't realise it.