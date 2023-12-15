Sweet ZZ
Sweet ZZ is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. With its luscious lineage, Sweet ZZ entices with a delightful blend of flavors and effects that make it a standout choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Sweet ZZ's THC content typically hovers around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Sweet ZZ's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. This strain is known for its ability to uplift the mood and induce a sense of deep contentment, making it a great companion for winding down after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sweet ZZ when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Its indica-dominant nature lends itself to providing soothing relief and aiding in relaxation. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Sweet ZZ features flavors like sweet berries, citrus, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and sedative effects. The average price of Sweet ZZ typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a gentle escape from the stresses of life or a flavorful journey into relaxation, Sweet ZZ offers a well-rounded experience that's hard to resist. If you've had the pleasure of enjoying Sweet ZZ through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sweet ZZ strain effects
Sweet ZZ strain flavors
Sweet ZZ strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
