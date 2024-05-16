Sweets reviews
t........d
May 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Meant to say, hits like a sativa. No munchies. Uplifted. Clear headed.
c........5
November 21, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Amazing! I smoked the original from aardachtig (humo dulce is how they call it) in one word… top of the top! Effects are great for nighttime (personal). It really tastes like benzine mixed with the sweetest guava around
c........z
April 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Perfect hybrid. Best sour diesel I've had in years. Go get some
p........l
March 26, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I hit this on a cart and after 1-2 generous hits you could feel you were high