Sweets
Sweets is a hybrid weed strain bred by the Dutch all-stars Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. A tantalizing cross of the delightful, indica-forward Guava Gelato and Karma's in-house Sour Diesel bx3, Sweets offers a unique twist on the iconic Sour D, straight outta the Netherlands. We are still learning about Sweets' effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweets, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sweets strain effects
Sweets strain reviews7
t........d
May 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
c........5
November 21, 2024
Aroused
Creative
c........z
April 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused