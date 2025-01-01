stock photo similar to Swiss Watch
Swiss Watch
aka Gary Payton Runtz
Swiss Watch is a weed strain that crosses two very popular parents: Gary Payton x Runtz; putting in squarely in the Desserts class of strains descended from GSC. Given the parents, Swiss Watch should have a scrumptious, loud cookie note with creamy, berry, fuel. Learn one of the first reviews of Swiss Watch.
