ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tahoe Alien
  4. Reviews

Tahoe Alien reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahoe Alien.

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 41%
Stress 46%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 28%
Headaches 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

60

Avatar for GreenLeafDude
Member since 2015
It delivers the best qualities of both parents! The great instant head high, soon followed by a body high. Certainly is a nice quick relief to pain, anxiety and stress, while feeling uplifted, happy and energetic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Jbrown187
Member since 2017
The body high was one of the best I've experienced but the anxiety from this strain is terrible.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for VoodooIdol
Member since 2018
Iileara a quality name n vape .......a little light on flower. I grabbed a cartridge of OIL and. An1/8 of flower. The flower smells like a bouquet of exotic fruits. This review is on FLOWER.....I chose this way as the terpenes aka (THE MEDICINE) Interact with .03% marijuana do do it’s trick. If u...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Turtlethewise
Member since 2017
Ilera brand. THC 17.093. Package May 2019. Good Kush head high. Although not quite a 707 Headband or Bubba Kush it is a good mellow strain perfect for a rainy day, or chilling once the tent is up and only the kindling be collected.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for jakesdabs
Member since 2019
i’ve been dabbing dab labs shatter of this strain for the past 3 days and i highly recommend it. if you just wanna chill out and not have a care in the world. i’ve been going more towards tahoe alien when i get home from work at night and wanna chill out, but stay up to listen to music and fuck arou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LowAllDay
Member since 2019
Great strain for pain and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for xpattycakes
Member since 2017
gave this strain a try when i went to colorado with my bf. i love how happy this strain makes me feel lol. doesn't get me that hungry compared to other strains but def takes away stress fairly quickly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Gueritikachica
Member since 2018
This was one of my favorite hybrids when I first started smoking. It has a euphoric effect. I kinda felt in "space" with this one. This is a great beginner strain. My man gets extremely paranoid with weed but with Tahoe alien he was actually able to enjoy the high without getting a panic attack. if ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings