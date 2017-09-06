We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 71%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 41%
Stress 46%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 28%
Headaches 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
60
GreenLeafDude
Member since 2015
It delivers the best qualities of both parents! The great instant head high, soon followed by a body high. Certainly is a nice quick relief to pain, anxiety and stress, while feeling uplifted, happy and energetic.
Iileara a quality name n vape .......a little light on flower.
I grabbed a cartridge of OIL and. An1/8 of flower.
The flower smells like a bouquet of exotic fruits.
This review is on FLOWER.....I chose this way as the terpenes aka (THE MEDICINE) Interact with .03% marijuana do do it’s trick.
If u...
Ilera brand. THC 17.093. Package May 2019.
Good Kush head high. Although not quite a 707 Headband or Bubba Kush it is a good mellow strain perfect for a rainy day, or chilling once the tent is up and only the kindling be collected.
i’ve been dabbing dab labs shatter of this strain for the past 3 days and i highly recommend it. if you just wanna chill out and not have a care in the world. i’ve been going more towards tahoe alien when i get home from work at night and wanna chill out, but stay up to listen to music and fuck arou...
gave this strain a try when i went to colorado with my bf. i love how happy this strain makes me feel lol. doesn't get me that hungry compared to other strains but def takes away stress fairly quickly.
This was one of my favorite hybrids when I first started smoking. It has a euphoric effect. I kinda felt in "space" with this one. This is a great beginner strain. My man gets extremely paranoid with weed but with Tahoe alien he was actually able to enjoy the high without getting a panic attack. if ...