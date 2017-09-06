ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Tahoe Alien
Hybrid

4.3 66 reviews

Tahoe Alien

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 66 reviews

Tahoe Alien

Tahoe Alien is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid by Alien Genetics that will carry you straight into the cosmos. Bred by combining Tahoe OG Kush with Alien Kush, this phenotype inherits a subtle earthy aroma with notes of lemon and pine. Where this celestial strain really shines, however, is in its potency; prepare yourself for a full-body abduction that leaves behind stress, pain, insomnia, and nausea. While Tahoe Alien buds mature as early as 56 days, a 9-week flowering time is recommended for additional density and a more sedative effect.

Effects

39 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 71%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 41%
Stress 46%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Insomnia 28%
Headaches 25%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

66

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tahoe Alien
First strain child
Alien Hallucination
child
Second strain child
Alien Walker
child

