Tally Mon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tally Mon.
Tally Mon strain effects
Tally Mon strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with PTSD
Tally Mon reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........i
March 16, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smoked a pre-roll of this flower with the wife at the top of an intense hike. Smooth, tasty, and easy to smoke, Tally Mon comes on strong within minutes. Any discomfort I had from the uphill climb faded away as my lungs and mind expanded to meet the moment. Everything else faded except for the views and the feeling of deep contentment. I recommend this strain for anyone with anxiety or depression, as it will take away your earthly worries and leave you exactly where you need to be.
z........n
May 2, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
This truly has me zoning out, or in? Idk but I been watching the grass blow for a while now...could go for a nap too. This is couch lock city, and I’m the mayor reporting that in the city of couch lock I am couch locked. You ain’t doin them dishes now, henny.
G........r
February 28, 2021
Been vaping flower and rosin from firelands scientific in Ohio for over a year now. Flower has ranged in thc from 18-26%. This flower kills pain (my medical condition) really well, helps you rest and also releases you from anxiety. I include this strain in my purchases almost every time it’s on the menu. Recommend for sure.
t........1
July 3, 2022
Aroused
Happy
I was skeptical about the claims that this strain increases arousal. Arousal often appears to be a generic result of many strains of cannabis in general. Not when it comes to this strain. Tally Mon delivers, and it does so abundantly. This strain is a light, smooth creamy smoke, not overly forward but pleasant. Effects take a while to come on, but when they do it's quite noticeable. I had just smoked 1/2 gram of Tally Mon prior to sitting down next to my wife. I'll spare details, but within just a few minutes we were heading upstairs. Who needs pills when you have this plant?
c........7
March 8, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Sleepy
A great strain got sleep. PTSD prevents me from getting a good rest but not with this. 5 Draws of vape and I am ready for a snack and naps. The arousal rumors are also true, just get to it before the sleepiness hits ya.
P........r
March 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I think it’s more indica-hybrid and wow it’s very euphoric. Takes the doom out of those struggling with depression and anxiety. It can put a quick stop to the “fits” I experience with PTSD. Also makes for a great night’s sleep.
r........e
October 31, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
This is the greatest strain to calm me down. I struggle with PTSD, depression, and anxiety which causes me to shake, makes my chest feel tight and my heart race uncontrollably. It also makes it hard to breathe. Tally mon slows me down, allows me to breathe and relax without causing couch lock. It’s my favorite strain and has brought a lot of peace into my life.
c........8
January 11, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is an alright strain, imo. There’s nothing too special about it, but it does help me sleep. A few hours after hitting some of this, I’m usually couch locked and eyelids getting heavy. In vape form, this strain has a taste of cloves, with some mild pine undertones . This isn’t a strain I’d highly recommend, only because I have found that there are plenty of better strains that help with my sleep and muscle pains. I would recommend this, if you’re just looking to calm down and relax.