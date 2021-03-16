I was skeptical about the claims that this strain increases arousal. Arousal often appears to be a generic result of many strains of cannabis in general. Not when it comes to this strain. Tally Mon delivers, and it does so abundantly. This strain is a light, smooth creamy smoke, not overly forward but pleasant. Effects take a while to come on, but when they do it's quite noticeable. I had just smoked 1/2 gram of Tally Mon prior to sitting down next to my wife. I'll spare details, but within just a few minutes we were heading upstairs. Who needs pills when you have this plant?