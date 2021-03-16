Smoked a pre-roll of this flower with the wife at the top of an intense hike. Smooth, tasty, and easy to smoke, Tally Mon comes on strong within minutes. Any discomfort I had from the uphill climb faded away as my lungs and mind expanded to meet the moment. Everything else faded except for the views and the feeling of deep contentment. I recommend this strain for anyone with anxiety or depression, as it will take away your earthly worries and leave you exactly where you need to be.