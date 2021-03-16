stock photo similar to Tally Mon
Hybrid

Tally Mon

aka Tally Man

Tally Mon, also known as "Tally Man," is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing a Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos strain with Papaya. This strain is sought after for its ability to increase sexual arousal and produce uplifting and relaxing effects. Some consumers have reported a light tingling sensation and intense couch-lock after smoking Tally Mon. This strain features a nutty flavor profile with an aroma that smells like bananas. Tally Mon generally has high THC levels, so it's important to take it slow with this strain until you understand how it effects you. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, other mood disorders. Growers say Tally Mon comes in fluffy light green foliage layered with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Tally Mon strain effects

Reported by 63 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Tingly

Loading...

Relaxed

Tally Mon strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
  • PTSD
    18% of people say it helps with PTSD
Tally Mon strain reviews63

March 16, 2021
Smoked a pre-roll of this flower with the wife at the top of an intense hike. Smooth, tasty, and easy to smoke, Tally Mon comes on strong within minutes. Any discomfort I had from the uphill climb faded away as my lungs and mind expanded to meet the moment. Everything else faded except for the views and the feeling of deep contentment. I recommend this strain for anyone with anxiety or depression, as it will take away your earthly worries and leave you exactly where you need to be.
32 people found this helpful
May 2, 2021
This truly has me zoning out, or in? Idk but I been watching the grass blow for a while now...could go for a nap too. This is couch lock city, and I’m the mayor reporting that in the city of couch lock I am couch locked. You ain’t doin them dishes now, henny.
24 people found this helpful
February 28, 2021
Been vaping flower and rosin from firelands scientific in Ohio for over a year now. Flower has ranged in thc from 18-26%. This flower kills pain (my medical condition) really well, helps you rest and also releases you from anxiety. I include this strain in my purchases almost every time it’s on the menu. Recommend for sure.
13 people found this helpful
