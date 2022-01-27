Tangcicle
Tangcicle
Tgc
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Citrus
Tangcicle effects are mostly calming.
Tangcicle strain effects
Tangcicle strain flavors
Tangcicle strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Tangcicle strain reviews(4)
R........2
January 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a........8
October 27, 2022
Creative
Happy
j........r
May 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused