Tangcicle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangcicle.
Tangcicle strain effects
Tangcicle strain flavors
Tangcicle strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Tangcicle reviews
c........n
April 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
So far, one of my favorites.
a........8
October 27, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I'm not impressed, but I am high. The smell of this strain took me back to high school. Smells like the weed I'd get from a friend of a friend of a friend whose dad grows. Taste is about the same. Not much to it. Best part about this weed is the high. Was having a rough night and I definitely am over it now. Reminds me of high school weed here because I am higher than a kite.
j........r
May 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I have helped with home-growing this strain, and have smoked and made my own edibles from it. The edible version has become my daily morning get-up-and-go to help with focus, motivation and creativity. I do have to be careful how much I am taking when I have it first thing, depending on how much coffee I have had and how much of my ketone drinks (which also give me energy). It does make me quite talkative, as well, and I am already a very talkative person. I have really enjoyed the long-lasting effects with focus on my at-home work, research, artwork, chores/projects around the house. This is a 90% sativa, so I suggest starting small, especially with the edibles and getting a feel for what works for you, to allow for non-jittery motivation and focus. You can always take more. ;) I will sometimes have extra tokes during the afternoon when I feel the edible wearing off, but I do not smoke while I wait for the edible to kick in, because it does not take long (15-20 minutes).
R........2
January 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I'm new to vaping and weed in general. But so far this one is my favourite. It doesn't take much to immediately ease my endometriosis pain. Where I used to have to take hard pain meds that would wreck my body, I can now vape a bit of tangicicle and relax.