Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Tangerine G13 has won awards for quality from consumers and growers alike. Designed to boost up the beloved Tangerine, it crosses that euphoric and fruity strain with the potent indica powerhouse G13. Expect Tangerine terpenes with a fruity orange and citrus nose that’s soft and welcoming, with a high that starts off cerebral and ends up full-body.