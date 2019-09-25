ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Amsterdam Genetics, Tangerine G13 has won awards for quality from consumers and growers alike. Designed to boost up the beloved Tangerine, it crosses that euphoric and fruity strain with the potent indica powerhouse G13. Expect Tangerine terpenes with a fruity orange and citrus nose that’s soft and welcoming, with a high that starts off cerebral and ends up full-body.

 

Unbelievable taste and smell sweet like “Fanta” and very nice high. Yield is not as high as other strains but the quality and taste are more important on this strain.
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Tangerine
G13
