ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangerine Kush
  • Leafly flower of Tangerine Kush

Indica

Tangerine Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 251 reviews

Tangerine Kush

Tangerine Kush embodies the California sunshine. This cannabis strain got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. While the effects of this strain are particularly short-lasting, Tangerine Kush is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, this strain is great for those looking for a lazy day at the beach. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, Tangerine Kush may be worth a try.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1217 reported effects from 184 people
Relaxed 61%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 37%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

251

Show all

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
You will literally melt into your bed. Relaxes every muscle in your body. Bliss. If you can manage to stay awake, it's a good strain to lie back and listen to an interesting podcast. It's difficult not to smile on this weed. Excellent late evening smoke ( vape, actuaĺly )
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
big dense nugs,great citrus smell and flavor. insomnia. cure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for manofdeculture
Member since 2014
Tangerine Kush smells and tastes like a Tangerine making it an extremely tasty and almost candy-like strain. While Tangerine Haze feels more like a sativa, Tangerine Kush is indeed mixed with that rare dankness. This is a bedtime strain for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kiracanna
Member since 2017
It'll get you high fast, and it will keep you high for a while. I usually stay at my peak for a half hour, but this had me feeling really STONED for about two hours. The relaxing effect is amazing, and any pain will be taken away almost immediately. Prepare to watch a lot of TV and do nothing else.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for madvoid
Member since 2013
This has a very smooth, very sweet smell to it. Also, I was really creative when I was at the peak. Didn't make hungry but it did make me really relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More sleepyLeafly flower for Lavender
Lavender
More popularLeafly flower for Sensi Star
Sensi Star
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More relaxingLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Hindu Kush
Purple Hindu Kush
More CBGLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More tingly
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Strain
Tangerine Kush

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine KushUser uploaded image of Tangerine Kush
more
photos