Hybrid

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

479 reported effects from 65 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 41%

Reviews

96

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Tangi power bud structure has a very full look through it the trim is perfect has a Christmas tree all leaves and branches pointing upwards to a crescendo of orange and green twirling leaves at the very top. The toke of the strain is very smooth and provides me with a lot of relaxing comfort but so...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for tallbosnian
Member since 2014
Absolutely a must try for anyone. Smoking is not harsh and the taste is bar none. Personally, has to be top 3 on my list due to the fact that it takes away chronic back pain and those awful back spasms. I also noticed it helps with depression by giving you instant cerebral euphoria, followed by a fu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for eminellenbach
Member since 2015
Very relaxing strain. I had awful cramps and I smoked this and felt all my body pain melt away (which is exactly what I needed). It is not easy to focus on this strain, I felt it was difficult to carry a conversation. Had some trippy effects, which I enjoyed :) Producer-Liberty Reach
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for vinceA1
Member since 2015
Tastes really good, like fresh oranges. More of a stable, focused, type of high. Definitely would recommend this for people looking for stress relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for zhunt
Member since 2015
an incredible medicinal strain for both anxiety and ADD. a nice citrus, skunky smoke followed by euphoric yet controllable buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Power
parent
Second strain parent
Agent Orange
parent
Strain
Photos

User uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine PowerUser uploaded image of Tangerine Power
