ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangie Sunrise
  • Leafly flower of Tangie Sunrise

Hybrid

Tangie Sunrise

Tangie Sunrise

Tangie Sunrise by Palomar Craft Cannabis is like a tall glass of freshly squeezed orange juice in cannabis form. This sativa-dominant hybrid imbues consumers with happy, uplifting effects alongside a moderately energetic body high. Tangie Sunrise’s mood-enhancing effects make it ideal for consumers looking to discard stress, depression, and fatigue while enjoying a seriously citrus-driven terpene profile. This strain is a cross of Jack Herer x Orange Crush and masterfully captures the positive, uplifting tones of both strains. 

Reviews

9

Show all

Avatar for DJ_TIGGZ
Member since 2019
One of the coolest part about this strain is the taste. Not only does it smell like a bag of oranges, it taste like oranges! As I’m smoking I can feel a sense of calm! So far so good! I’m enjoying it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for jesseefou
Member since 2018
This is my favorite Palomar strain. It's toward a sativa but has enough body high goodness to keep me relaxed and alert- not all amped up. Mmm mm mm.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tonynintendo
Member since 2016
The Taste was amazing and so were the giggles
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for TheMediBear
Member since 2018
I’m fairly new to this weed journey so I haven’t tried a lot of hybrid strains, however tangie sunrise is a good start. I picked this up from my local dispensary hoping to try something more in the sativa category. This strain was very strong in my opinion, I can’t finish a bowl without zoning out i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for orbidale
Member since 2018
Really enjoying this one along with an IPA around 2:00 in the afternoon. Happy and relaxed, but I feel light and good and not drilled to the couch like Indicas often make me feel. Don't get me wrong...I love Indica-dominant strains at the end of the day after a hot shower when I *want* to feel drill...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Crush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Tangie Sunrise

Photos

User uploaded image of Tangie SunriseUser uploaded image of Tangie Sunrise