Tango Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tango Kush.

Reviews

9

Avatar for JamessBongg
Member since 2015
this strain is nice. clean and smooth hit out of raw papers. im a big fan of mangos period and I taste the mango kush its crossed with. great strain to mellow out on. great body high and I was still able to function.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tubesock34
Member since 2018
Solid strain. Very potent smell. Smell has a citrus-y profile. Tastes good. It gave me a dry mouth and didn’t make me hungry. I rate it a 7/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mrdanky2018
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains, taste like straight up tangerines , definitely will have you on the moon , relaxing aroma , hits hard but the taste will mellow things down , favorite strain to sit back and relax , 10 stars of I could
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for slothBOP
Member since 2017
I just took a couple bong rips for a wake and bake and this strain gives you a overall good uplifting sativa and relaxing body stone. This strain smells very fruity like sweet mangos with hints of earth and pine if you can smell past the fruitiness. Good strain if your looking for something strong w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for petrolfox
Member since 2015
Great mood enhancing strain. Not too racy but provides a nice energy boost. Super clear headed functional high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for frogstomp
Member since 2015
My new favorite sativa, beautiful buds, crisp fresh taste, clean your glass first
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DiggZesty
Member since 2017
Very strong strain. Gave me bad paranoia and anxiety that lasted several hours. It did taste and smell good though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for DiggZesty
Member since 2017
Stong strain! Anxiety a bit so far but tasty flavor and smell. Would recommend for high tolerance people.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused