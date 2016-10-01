Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tango Kush.
Reviews
9
JamessBongg
Member since 2015
this strain is nice. clean and smooth hit out of raw papers. im a big fan of mangos period and I taste the mango kush its crossed with. great strain to mellow out on. great body high and I was still able to function.
One of my favorite strains, taste like straight up tangerines , definitely will have you on the moon , relaxing aroma , hits hard but the taste will mellow things down , favorite strain to sit back and relax , 10 stars of I could
I just took a couple bong rips for a wake and bake and this strain gives you a overall good uplifting sativa and relaxing body stone. This strain smells very fruity like sweet mangos with hints of earth and pine if you can smell past the fruitiness. Good strain if your looking for something strong w...