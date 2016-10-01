ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tango Kush

Tango Kush by Potbox is a Mango Kush cross offering sweet funkiness in droves. With random forest aromas mixed in with the tart fruit, the smell of this strain is complex and pleasant. In traditional Kush fashion, Tango Kush offers a mid-level cerebral introspection alongside easy body effects. This strain remains functional in small to medium doses, but leans back into deep relaxation with heavy use.  

Avatar for NareshG
Member since 2016
Gives off an wonderful aroma and it'll have you floating if your not careful!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DiggZesty
Member since 2017
Stong strain! Anxiety a bit so far but tasty flavor and smell. Would recommend for high tolerance people.
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for Mrdanky2018
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains, taste like straight up tangerines , definitely will have you on the moon , relaxing aroma , hits hard but the taste will mellow things down , favorite strain to sit back and relax , 10 stars of I could
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for slothBOP
Member since 2017
I just took a couple bong rips for a wake and bake and this strain gives you a overall good uplifting sativa and relaxing body stone. This strain smells very fruity like sweet mangos with hints of earth and pine if you can smell past the fruitiness. Good strain if your looking for something strong w...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for DiggZesty
Member since 2017
Very strong strain. Gave me bad paranoia and anxiety that lasted several hours. It did taste and smell good though.
EnergeticFocusedHungry
Lineage

Mango Kush
Tango Kush