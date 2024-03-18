Tarts reviews
Tarts reviews
P........n
March 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Smoking method: low temp vaporization. Tarts Rosin 78.90% THCby Leiffa grow. Smell is very, well, “tart”, it smells like frozen Orange Juice concentrate. Some gassy notes from the Grease Monkey parent, but the fruit notes over fake this one. Not much of a pot aroma at all. It smells like it’s name, it’s “tart”. The taste is very pleasant. Light and creamy. Tastes like it smells. Notes of orange and lemon but also cream. Almost like an orange sherbet. Some marijuana gasyness but it’s mild. Heady high, but definitely a stone to it. Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon. Not too sedating or overpowering.
l........a
August 18, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Talkative
sneaks up on you, definitely one of the better strains i’ve had. smooth n tasteless for the most part, gives u a long-lasting high and really helps me with my anxiety
h........2
September 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great for day time use didn’t have me stuck in the slightest and had me on go mode for work👌🏼 knocks depression out of the park and very euphoric 🤯 grassroots tarts live sugar is straight Gass oml🔥
t........h
June 21, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Not bad, mostly cerebral.
y........o
December 12, 2024
As someone who microdoses and is THC sensitivite, this strain is very subtle and builds slowly over time. At first it made me slightly mentally stimulated but gradually relaxed me. Definitely one that should be taken towards the end of the day as I've noticed it can be sedative. Overall, it has a nice feeling and I will be using it to wind down.
c........R
January 7, 2025
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I was able to tone everything else out and focus on work for approximately 3 hrs straight. Prior to smoking I was feeling extremely overwhelmed with the pile of workload I had. before I knew it, I was like "Damn... I got a lot accomplished!"
l........y
June 23, 2024
Wasn't breed by grassroots was bred by exotic genetics but grass roots cultivated it. Def frosty n greasy lives up to its name sweet gas!
j........t
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I purchased Insa's concentrate sugar and it was smooth, fruity, and dank. Definitely worth a try as all of Insa's concentrates seem to be pretty good. I vaporized in an old school (Brooklyn designed) Puffco Peak.