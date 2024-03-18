Smoking method: low temp vaporization. Tarts Rosin 78.90% THCby Leiffa grow. Smell is very, well, “tart”, it smells like frozen Orange Juice concentrate. Some gassy notes from the Grease Monkey parent, but the fruit notes over fake this one. Not much of a pot aroma at all. It smells like it’s name, it’s “tart”. The taste is very pleasant. Light and creamy. Tastes like it smells. Notes of orange and lemon but also cream. Almost like an orange sherbet. Some marijuana gasyness but it’s mild. Heady high, but definitely a stone to it. Perfect for a lazy Sunday afternoon. Not too sedating or overpowering.