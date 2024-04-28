Tea Time reviews
p........0
April 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
A very good evening flower. Never fails to give me at least 1 fit of laughter when I smoke a doob. Will give you the hella munchies. One of my top 10 go to strains.
k........n
August 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very smooth smoke, with a pleasurable happy head high, I smoked it on concert and the music started to hit different ifkyk
s........s
January 15, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I bought this Tea Time in Amsterdam. It was grown in Spain. Very powerful sativa effects, so find something to do! Don't just lounge around watching movie repeats, raiding fridge etc. Find a task and you will complete it. And enjoy the experience, even at 2am. A powerful but manageable elite strain, so be prepared to pay extra. But it is no wake and bake, if such strains actually exist. More wake, activity flurry, and then siesta, like most classic strains.