Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Temple Kush

Temple Kush

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Tingly
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Temple Kush is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Temple Kush. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Temple Kush near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Temple Kush effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3 people reported 8 effects
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
33% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Gastrointestinal disorder
33% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder

Similar to Temple Kush

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Temple Kush reviews3

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight