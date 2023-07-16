Temptation reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Temptation.

Temptation strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Euphoric

Energetic

Temptation strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Lack of appetite
    21% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite

Temptation reviews

July 16, 2023
If you can actually get your hands on this from LIT in Las Vegas or from LIT at an AYR Dispensary it’s gas. Delicious beautiful bud with a very euphoric balanced high and dusted purple nugs. Perfect hybrid strain gives you all the goods from the indicas and sativas. With none of the bad. 9/10 Taste-BerryVanilla Smells like breakfast sausage when you open the bag it cracked me up, but this bud is special.
13 people found this helpful
November 19, 2023
This is 🔥 we bought this tonight. I’m very alert and aware of my surroundings. To the moon tho in my head. My sons watching Mickey Mouse and it’s dope.
7 people found this helpful
April 21, 2024
Just dropped in to point out that the description says the dominant terpene is limonene, but the terpene profile section says it's caryophyllene. Considering that they have different effects, this probably should be clarified.
2 people found this helpful
November 16, 2023
Very good strain.
2 people found this helpful
November 9, 2023
Design710 AC. Lit Product. Great tasting. Smooth/Lite. Does not make me cough. Turpentines are leveled. Great 😎 relax feeling. Great for pain/stress/anxiety.
1 person found this helpful
August 31, 2024
Very good way to just chill and be happy. I get the RSO from AYR and make edibles with it. It never lets me down.
September 30, 2024
feels like im on meth as a experienced user i can say my cartridge that is temptation makes me feel like im on meth
June 10, 2024
Str8 ⛽️

