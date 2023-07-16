Temptation reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Temptation.
Temptation strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Temptation strain flavors
Temptation strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Temptation reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
z........s
July 16, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Talkative
If you can actually get your hands on this from LIT in Las Vegas or from LIT at an AYR Dispensary it’s gas. Delicious beautiful bud with a very euphoric balanced high and dusted purple nugs. Perfect hybrid strain gives you all the goods from the indicas and sativas. With none of the bad. 9/10 Taste-BerryVanilla Smells like breakfast sausage when you open the bag it cracked me up, but this bud is special.
b........7
November 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is 🔥 we bought this tonight. I’m very alert and aware of my surroundings. To the moon tho in my head. My sons watching Mickey Mouse and it’s dope.
h........5
April 21, 2024
Just dropped in to point out that the description says the dominant terpene is limonene, but the terpene profile section says it's caryophyllene. Considering that they have different effects, this probably should be clarified.
j........3
November 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Very good strain.
l........3
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Design710 AC. Lit Product. Great tasting. Smooth/Lite. Does not make me cough. Turpentines are leveled. Great 😎 relax feeling. Great for pain/stress/anxiety.
m........7
August 31, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Very good way to just chill and be happy. I get the RSO from AYR and make edibles with it. It never lets me down.
j........7
September 30, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
feels like im on meth as a experienced user i can say my cartridge that is temptation makes me feel like im on meth
c........5
June 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Str8 ⛽️