HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Temptation

aka Temptation F2

Temptation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Temptation is a second-generation cross that inherits the complex terpene profiles of Gelato and Wedding Cake, giving it a sweet, creamy, and gassy aroma. Temptation is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Temptation effects include feeling energized, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Temptation when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by LIT Farms, Temptation features flavors like vanilla, berry, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Temptation typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Temptation is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Temptation is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Temptation, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Temptation strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Euphoric

Energetic

Temptation strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Lack of appetite
    21% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Temptation strain reviews16

July 16, 2023
If you can actually get your hands on this from LIT in Las Vegas or from LIT at an AYR Dispensary it’s gas. Delicious beautiful bud with a very euphoric balanced high and dusted purple nugs. Perfect hybrid strain gives you all the goods from the indicas and sativas. With none of the bad. 9/10 Taste-BerryVanilla Smells like breakfast sausage when you open the bag it cracked me up, but this bud is special.
13 people found this helpful
November 19, 2023
This is 🔥 we bought this tonight. I’m very alert and aware of my surroundings. To the moon tho in my head. My sons watching Mickey Mouse and it’s dope.
7 people found this helpful
April 21, 2024
Just dropped in to point out that the description says the dominant terpene is limonene, but the terpene profile section says it's caryophyllene. Considering that they have different effects, this probably should be clarified.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

