If you can actually get your hands on this from LIT in Las Vegas or from LIT at an AYR Dispensary it’s gas. Delicious beautiful bud with a very euphoric balanced high and dusted purple nugs. Perfect hybrid strain gives you all the goods from the indicas and sativas. With none of the bad. 9/10 Taste-BerryVanilla Smells like breakfast sausage when you open the bag it cracked me up, but this bud is special.