Terple
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Terple
Tpl
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Tingly
Berry
Chemical
Blueberry
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Terple effects are mostly calming.
Terple potency is higher THC than average.
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Terple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Terple has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Terple, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Terple strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
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Terple strain reviews(22)
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b........5
October 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
I never write reviews, but for this I had to. A connoisseur of the best bud, and daily user, this stuff checked all the boxes. Box/Jar appeal, unreal. Dark purple with brighter purple spotting, a dark green almost black base, with the outside and in covered in trichomes, and finished with these long, bright orange pistils. Initial smell is a bright sourish berry scent, with a tiny bit of fuel and skunk on the back end. The smoke (1 Loo$eLeæf Reserve, and 1 Răw Organic hand rolled j) was perfect. Taste exactly to the smell, down to the smallest roaches. Berry flavor with a citrusy (more sweet orange citrus, zero lemon) sour with a light peppery mixed in. Truly a one of a kind experience. Amazing. The high was a few hits till onset type of high, and it started with a literal tingle in my neck and traveled down to my toes. Continue ripping and it just gets better. By the end of the blunt/joint, you are so melted in the best way possible. Vibing with good friends, some music, good TV show, or nature for this one. No activities that involve real brain function. The high that makes you remember how being high REALLY is. And it lasts long, how we all want a quality high to be. I will be bulking up on this one for sure. RI Med flower.
c........n
August 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Really great after a stressful day. Helps you focus on the bright side of life when things are looking grim.
h........8
June 7, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I have bought this bud a few times, from at least 2 different cultivars, and both times this stuff has smelled amazing. Very sweet citrus flowery smell that reminds me of all the best parts of a good IPA. Honestly smells so good that almost any other strain smells 1 dimensional. The buds have been consistently a dark purple throughout with white green stems. High is mild and relaxing, helping a bit with pain without dropping you to the couch, at least not immediately. Smoke is extremely tasty, mirroring the bright fruity smell. This stuff is an absolute joy to smoke and is a favorite among newer strains I have tried.