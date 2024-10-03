Terple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Terple.
Terple strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Terple reviews
b........5
October 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
I never write reviews, but for this I had to. A connoisseur of the best bud, and daily user, this stuff checked all the boxes. Box/Jar appeal, unreal. Dark purple with brighter purple spotting, a dark green almost black base, with the outside and in covered in trichomes, and finished with these long, bright orange pistils. Initial smell is a bright sourish berry scent, with a tiny bit of fuel and skunk on the back end. The smoke (1 Loo$eLeæf Reserve, and 1 Răw Organic hand rolled j) was perfect. Taste exactly to the smell, down to the smallest roaches. Berry flavor with a citrusy (more sweet orange citrus, zero lemon) sour with a light peppery mixed in. Truly a one of a kind experience. Amazing. The high was a few hits till onset type of high, and it started with a literal tingle in my neck and traveled down to my toes. Continue ripping and it just gets better. By the end of the blunt/joint, you are so melted in the best way possible. Vibing with good friends, some music, good TV show, or nature for this one. No activities that involve real brain function. The high that makes you remember how being high REALLY is. And it lasts long, how we all want a quality high to be. I will be bulking up on this one for sure. RI Med flower.
c........n
August 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Really great after a stressful day. Helps you focus on the bright side of life when things are looking grim.
h........8
June 7, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I have bought this bud a few times, from at least 2 different cultivars, and both times this stuff has smelled amazing. Very sweet citrus flowery smell that reminds me of all the best parts of a good IPA. Honestly smells so good that almost any other strain smells 1 dimensional. The buds have been consistently a dark purple throughout with white green stems. High is mild and relaxing, helping a bit with pain without dropping you to the couch, at least not immediately. Smoke is extremely tasty, mirroring the bright fruity smell. This stuff is an absolute joy to smoke and is a favorite among newer strains I have tried.
C........9
July 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I grew indoors and excellent flavor and effects 👌
K........l
November 27, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I would give 5 stars but it tastes kind of like paint or something crazy like that. Really dark nugs. Smells great. Make sure you brush your teethe and get ready for bed after smoking. I fell asleep with the lights on. Nice night time strain!
p........8
February 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Focus north grows some seriously heavy hitting flower, extremely frosty and deep purple hue. Great for sleep and few hits and I’m already sinking into my couch, a full joint puts you straight to bed.
B........a
November 9, 2023
Energetic
Good for pain relief
C........e
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I got some terple from my local dispensary, the brand was 1937. For starters hit has a very strong gassy and sweet scent, it had a sweet fruity and gassy taste its really good too though i have had better tasting cannabis. But this strain of cannabis had more trichomes then some of the other strains I've bought i packed a kief bowl and took one hit out of my bong and i was pretty stoned, i would definitely recommend y'all pick some of this up at your local dispensary or grow a few plants if you can get seeds if that's legal where you live.