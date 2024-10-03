I never write reviews, but for this I had to. A connoisseur of the best bud, and daily user, this stuff checked all the boxes. Box/Jar appeal, unreal. Dark purple with brighter purple spotting, a dark green almost black base, with the outside and in covered in trichomes, and finished with these long, bright orange pistils. Initial smell is a bright sourish berry scent, with a tiny bit of fuel and skunk on the back end. The smoke (1 Loo$eLeæf Reserve, and 1 Răw Organic hand rolled j) was perfect. Taste exactly to the smell, down to the smallest roaches. Berry flavor with a citrusy (more sweet orange citrus, zero lemon) sour with a light peppery mixed in. Truly a one of a kind experience. Amazing. The high was a few hits till onset type of high, and it started with a literal tingle in my neck and traveled down to my toes. Continue ripping and it just gets better. By the end of the blunt/joint, you are so melted in the best way possible. Vibing with good friends, some music, good TV show, or nature for this one. No activities that involve real brain function. The high that makes you remember how being high REALLY is. And it lasts long, how we all want a quality high to be. I will be bulking up on this one for sure. RI Med flower.

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