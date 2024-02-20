Terry T reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Terry T.
Terry T strain effects
Terry T reviews
j........1
February 20, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Took this before a yoga class and my muscles were instantly melting beneath me while maintaining the mental clarity to continue meditation and mindfulness
A........5
December 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
The only Marijuana I ever had that didn't make me paranoid or feel weird. Was very soothing and calming. Please get this to Ohio!
J........6
December 5, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
I like it but it gives me a lot of cotton mouth