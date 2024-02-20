Terry T
Terry T
TrT
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Relaxed
Pine
Woody
Nutty
Terry T effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Terry T, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Terry TOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Terry T strain effects
Terry T strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Terry T products near you
Similar to Terry T near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Terry T strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
j........1
February 20, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
A........5
December 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
J........6
December 5, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed