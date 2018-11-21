ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tesla
  4. Reviews

Tesla reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tesla.

Reviews

12

Avatar for Pnwberrylover23
Member since 2019
I like this one a lot. I felt cozy! I took 2 puffs then picked up the house, made cookies and laughed while watch jay &amp; silent bob strike back. Then I curled up in my bed and it just felt so calm and cozy and then sleepiness set in. Zzz.. perfect for me since I’m sensitive to thc.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Jasimbeg
Member since 2019
Gets you thinking
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Misslissie
Member since 2018
My favorite strain so far. I have lupus. I use this for pain and it works wonders. I am prone to anxiety and this gives me none. It starts off giving me energy and making me motivated then relaxes me and melts away my pain. Never felt high just relaxed and less pain. My back spasms and this helps fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nklove
Member since 2018
Great strain for concentrating! I am not a Math whiz, never have been. I am retaking a Stats class that I failed miserably last year and just started smoking regularly this year. This strain has helped me mentally relax enough to be able to focus on the subject matter yet doesn't make me feel couch-...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Tesla
Avatar for Livelylady
Member since 2018
Love this flower! Best medicine ever. Enjoyed the benefits for quite awhile but am unable to locate it anymore. Now I’m sad.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tommyinglethorpe
Member since 2017
Very potent and hard hitting strain. My friend and I enjoyed it greatly however my other friend had a less pleasant experience. He couldn’t stop coughing after 2 hits and almost threw up. He was asked to leave the coffee shop (Amsterdam) because he looked so sick. After then going to a pizza place h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for IceBat
Member since 2016
Definitely my favorite strain for dealing with my anxiety, depression, and irritability. I can still be very functional yet much more positive :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bmcornell
Member since 2016
This is by far my favorite. I'm usually really sensitive to thc so I would keep it normally under 14%. But after trying Tesla my pain and tension was immediately gone. No high is needed because this is pure relief of anxiety. It makes me so normal and if you know anything about anxiety feeling ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed