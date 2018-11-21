Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tesla.
Pnwberrylover23
Member since 2019
I like this one a lot. I felt cozy! I took 2 puffs then picked up the house, made cookies and laughed while watch jay & silent bob strike back. Then I curled up in my bed and it just felt so calm and cozy and then sleepiness set in. Zzz.. perfect for me since I’m sensitive to thc.
My favorite strain so far. I have lupus. I use this for pain and it works wonders. I am prone to anxiety and this gives me none. It starts off giving me energy and making me motivated then relaxes me and melts away my pain. Never felt high just relaxed and less pain. My back spasms and this helps fo...
Great strain for concentrating! I am not a Math whiz, never have been. I am retaking a Stats class that I failed miserably last year and just started smoking regularly this year. This strain has helped me mentally relax enough to be able to focus on the subject matter yet doesn't make me feel couch-...
Very potent and hard hitting strain. My friend and I enjoyed it greatly however my other friend had a less pleasant experience. He couldn’t stop coughing after 2 hits and almost threw up. He was asked to leave the coffee shop (Amsterdam) because he looked so sick. After then going to a pizza place h...
This is by far my favorite. I'm usually really sensitive to thc so I would keep it normally under 14%. But after trying Tesla my pain and tension was immediately gone. No high is needed because this is pure relief of anxiety. It makes me so normal and if you know anything about anxiety feeling ...