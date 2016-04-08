From Pacific Northwest breeder Alphakronic Genes, Tesla is a combination of two popular West Coast hybrids, Harle-Tsu and Gobstopper. Part of AKG’s new high-CBD line of genetics, Tesla carries one of the fruitiest terpene profile found in a high-CBD strain to date, with smells and flavors of raspberry, grape, blueberry and jasmine. Most phenotypes produce only 1-3% THC, which makes this a very good choice for treating certain symptoms and medical conditions in patients who don’t tolerate the psychoactive effects of cannabis very well.
