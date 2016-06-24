ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for the.legend
Member since 2016
I mostly enjoy this strain, it tends to be kinda racy and energetic, good for being social and getting things done. Over time, it's become less special to me, but still a good go-to for those qualities.
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for jlmurphy
Member since 2017
Got me really high AND very anxious. Do not recommend smoking this and watching horror movies. Otherwise, pretty decent strain.
Euphoric
Avatar for rando1832
Member since 2017
It has a bit of a pleasant head high but it also makes me anxious and uncomfortable. I'm not one to normally get anxiety from cannabis.
FocusedTingly
Avatar for HybridDragon
Member since 2017
First off,I didn't find anything surprising about this strain as far as taste goes.Just regular herb smoke but it was resinous enough that it put out my joint a few times before I was able to finish it.Which I like usually but you may want to let it dry for a couple of days first for a better burn.N...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for fdaledixon
Member since 2016
Very nice, but tastes funky.
Avatar for nanis2
Member since 2016
This is a good strain to use if you want to think everything is beautiful and dig deep into all the ways life is a gift. Euphoria! Thoughts are going a mile a minute and digging deep into concepts. Hard to finish a task because I keep starting new ones. But starting a lot of 'em. Hard to focus becau...
Avatar for LoLeMac
Member since 2016
our favorite. it's a perfect balance!!!
