Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Thai Girl.
Reviews
25
the.legend
Member since 2016
I mostly enjoy this strain, it tends to be kinda racy and energetic, good for being social and getting things done. Over time, it's become less special to me, but still a good go-to for those qualities.
First off,I didn't find anything surprising about this strain as far as taste goes.Just regular herb smoke but it was resinous enough that it put out my joint a few times before I was able to finish it.Which I like usually but you may want to let it dry for a couple of days first for a better burn.N...
This is a good strain to use if you want to think everything is beautiful and dig deep into all the ways life is a gift. Euphoria! Thoughts are going a mile a minute and digging deep into concepts. Hard to finish a task because I keep starting new ones. But starting a lot of 'em. Hard to focus becau...