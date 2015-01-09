We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Thai Lights.
Reviews
40
MrPants69
Member since 2019
Got this in Melbourne. All the other reviews are correct.
Good uplifting hiiiieiigh. It's good to watch scary movie 3 on but you can also see straight through and get things done with deep focus if you want to.
Feels calm, light and happy. Is also making the loin grumble, if you catch my drift.
...
Just a absolute delight!!! I just recently had the Thai Lights for the first time. It was a Vape Cartridge by Verano, everything i've had from Verano i've loved to. I usually only need around 3-4 nice pulls off the vape and I am a happy camper. THIS SHIT RIGHT HERE SON!!! THIS SHIT RIGHT HERE!!!! Oh...
Just picked this up this morning. Had a slow onset for me, but once it hit it slammed into me like a sledgehammer. Super heady buzz, great body high and insane strength and quality. I wanna give it 5 stars but compared to other strong strains I really enjoy (GDP, Durban Poison, Mag Mile) this one re...
Like 4.8!?! A strain that killllls it! Live life like it should be after a tough day of work or to enjoy a flick or even outdoors. Sativa uplift! Not energetic but very happy, certainly not a couch lock but very relaxing and yet motivating feeling! Muscle relaxant galore ( I have back spasms). S...
Real rating: 3.8 stars.
I took a while to feel the effects of Thai Lights (around 20 minutes); felt the high mostly in my head at first, and then later on throughout the back length of my body. It all felt like a restful heaviness everywhere, like gravity was kicked up a notch. Very pleasant fruit...