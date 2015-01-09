ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thai Lights

Thai Lights is a sativa-dominant blend that crosses the uplifting effects of Thai sativas with the stable and robust Northern Lights. Originally bred by Dr. Atomic, Thai lights is a dynamic hybrid that boasts sweet earthy flavors and a cerebral buzz that accommodates social outings with an energetic rush of happiness. Medical patients applaud Thai Lights’ ability to combat depression and minimize the debilitating effects of migraine headaches.

Look: Crystal-esque, light and fluffy, red hairs, bright green Smell: Spice, sweet, peppery Taste: Peppery, spice Effects: Relaxed/chill, energetic, clear minded, positive mind state, open-mindedness, optimistic, sociable Medical effects: relaxes muscles, helps headaches, dramatically decreases ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungryRelaxed
Just a absolute delight!!! I just recently had the Thai Lights for the first time. It was a Vape Cartridge by Verano, everything i've had from Verano i've loved to. I usually only need around 3-4 nice pulls off the vape and I am a happy camper. THIS SHIT RIGHT HERE SON!!! THIS SHIT RIGHT HERE!!!! Oh...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
First & foremost, Thai Lights (TL) smells amazing. "Clean" is really the first word that comes to mind every time I open its jar at the dispensary I budtend for; Wellness Center of The Rockies, (WCOR) in Denver, Colorado. The dense, dark-green buds are highlighted with bright, almost neon-orange, ha...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Just picked this up this morning. Had a slow onset for me, but once it hit it slammed into me like a sledgehammer. Super heady buzz, great body high and insane strength and quality. I wanna give it 5 stars but compared to other strong strains I really enjoy (GDP, Durban Poison, Mag Mile) this one re...
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Greetings. Sweet taste. Relatively quik medicinal effects. Relaxes my leg muscles and makes the chronic spazms vanish. Helps with hunger pains and made me hungry. Thanks mary:)
EnergeticHungryRelaxedSleepy
Thai
Northern Lights
