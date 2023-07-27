I dabbed some resin from Humblebee. Very delicious strain. I tasted a stanky sweaty gmo flavor with a slight blueberry and pungentness from the legend. The high was very excellent! Totally relaxed all my nerves and helped with my appetite. I didn’t feel paranoid even the slightest. Very happy, giggley hybrid. GMO lovers and those needing help to calm the body’s nerves will most definitely enjoy this one.