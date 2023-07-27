The Beavs reviews
T........1
July 27, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
If you got a full day planned don’t smoke this but if you want a on the couch day here you go just make sure you got yah snack lmfao
S........t
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’m a daily smoker with a fairly high tolerance and this shit smacked me upside my head…in the best way possible!
c........e
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
best strain ever! my gf and i love this stuff :) makes us both super giggly and chatty :) it’s a lovely time i highly recommend
d........y
Today
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I dabbed some resin from Humblebee. Very delicious strain. I tasted a stanky sweaty gmo flavor with a slight blueberry and pungentness from the legend. The high was very excellent! Totally relaxed all my nerves and helped with my appetite. I didn’t feel paranoid even the slightest. Very happy, giggley hybrid. GMO lovers and those needing help to calm the body’s nerves will most definitely enjoy this one.
r........0
November 8, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
TV watching and snacking strain.
l........8
September 20, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I smoke this one before bed. I sleep so well. Nice and smooth not a lot of dry mouth. Make sure you are in for the night.
p........y
June 19, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Big bang for a small price