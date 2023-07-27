The Beavs
The Beavs is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Legend OG. This mysterious strain from Archive hits hard, knocking you straight onto the couch (or the bed). The Beavs has very colorful buds with tones of purples, oranges and greens. These dense buds pack a funk as well, with a sweet, floral aroma and a diesel flavor when smoked. The Beavs is 28.57% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Beavs effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Beavs when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by SunMed Growers, The Beavs features flavors like diesel, floral, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of The Beavs typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet, The Beavs may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Beavs, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
