Although listed in description, how come the Creature isn't listed as Parent strain under the genetics section of Chimera on its page? How come Chimera isn't list as CHILD under the genetics section on the Creature's page. Reason asked is bc, learning of the discovered terp flavors of the Creature lends to better understanding of the Chimera experience OR what to expect before aquiring . If an editor simply forgot, then hey, as a ganjassuer, I'd shrug it off. If there is a specific reason, I, Kount Dankula, seeker of Ambrosia's secrets would like to know, if the reason could be shared lightheartedly. Thx in advance! BLAH! 💀💨🦇💨⚰️