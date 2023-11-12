The Creature reviews
The Creature strain effects
The Creature strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........0
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Although listed in description, how come the Creature isn't listed as Parent strain under the genetics section of Chimera on its page? How come Chimera isn't list as CHILD under the genetics section on the Creature's page. Reason asked is bc, learning of the discovered terp flavors of the Creature lends to better understanding of the Chimera experience OR what to expect before aquiring . If an editor simply forgot, then hey, as a ganjassuer, I'd shrug it off. If there is a specific reason, I, Kount Dankula, seeker of Ambrosia's secrets would like to know, if the reason could be shared lightheartedly. Thx in advance! BLAH! 💀💨🦇💨⚰️