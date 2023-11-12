The Creature is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. The Creature is a rare and exotic strain that was bred by BeLeaf Cannabis, a leading cultivator in Oklahoma. This strain is known for its tropical fruit, nectarine, peach and nail salon terpene profile, as well as its genetic foxtailing that gives it a unique appearance. The Creature is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Creature effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Creature when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. The Creature features flavors like citrus, sweet, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of The Creature typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. The Creature is a hash maker’s dream, with some phenotypes producing up to 5% yield of high-quality resin. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Creature, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.