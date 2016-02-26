Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Moderate-high painkilling properties. Honestly, the perfect Indica. I experienced zero couch lock from it, however, relaxing is certainly no chore on this stuff. I also found myself focused and productive. However, the latter is a result of vaping a moderate dose at moderate temperature. At hig...
Whenever I smoke this strain I start singing made up songs like, “this is/ the best weed/ I have ever smoked!” I wish I could sing it for you all now, as I have just toked and am feeling incredible!
Smoke it before bed! Zzzz. The Doc knows what’s up!
One of my new favorites, every single nug is solid it’s not a mess, it smells incredible, inhale is sweet and smooth exhale has a pepper taste and it works wonders on the body. Anyone seeking fast acting full body relief can count on The Doctor.