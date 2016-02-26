ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Bushwhacked74
Member since 2019
I’ll be growing it again, fantastic sticky solid buds, stretch is about 3:1 ratio court me Abit unaware next time I won’t veg so much , responded well to scrog
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for soberrycoco
Member since 2019
Had my throat sore while smoking. Immediately made me sleep or eat. Definite dry mouth.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Gtrplr333
Member since 2018
Moderate-high painkilling properties. Honestly, the perfect Indica. I experienced zero couch lock from it, however, relaxing is certainly no chore on this stuff. I also found myself focused and productive. However, the latter is a result of vaping a moderate dose at moderate temperature. At hig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for OhNoYourGlobe
Member since 2018
Whenever I smoke this strain I start singing made up songs like, “this is/ the best weed/ I have ever smoked!” I wish I could sing it for you all now, as I have just toked and am feeling incredible! Smoke it before bed! Zzzz. The Doc knows what’s up!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of The Doctor
Avatar for Craigc1509
Member since 2018
One of my new favorites, every single nug is solid it’s not a mess, it smells incredible, inhale is sweet and smooth exhale has a pepper taste and it works wonders on the body. Anyone seeking fast acting full body relief can count on The Doctor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for pjkelley82
Member since 2018
I have Acid Reflux and this stain eased all symptoms the entire time I had/used it. Was a nice euphoric high and relaxing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for Top-Shelf-Chi
Member since 2017
This strain has a good nose and a decent look. It is medium in potency strength, has an uplifting high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for Felicthecoach
Member since 2017
One of my clients favorites potent but not harsh great citrus after taste tests in the high 20's
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappySleepy