Indica

Bred by Green House Seeds, The Doctor is an indica-dominant strain designed to treat a myriad of unpleasant symptoms such as pain, nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its name also comes in tribute to the motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, also called "The Doctor." Heavy sedating effects act fast, leaving you feeling pacified and calm. Earthy flavors soured by skunky, fruity notes arrive on the inhale, making their exit with the taste of hashy spice. Great White Shark, Super Skunk, and an unnamed South Indian parent lend The Doctor its genetic blueprint.

TO_420
Member since 2015
The Doctor is an indica dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) strain created through a three-way cross of the powerful Great White Shark X South Indian X Super Skunk strains. This celebrity child wasn't named for Doctor Who, but rather gets its name from infamous motorcyclist Valentino Rossi, nick...
Giggly Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
Freakazoid
Member since 2016
The best Strain i´ve ever got against Pain issues or better Withdrawals from Benzodiazepines. Nearly like "Valium" Perfect strain to get rid off those Tabletts (Flunitrazepam / Diazepam)
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
OhNoYourGlobe
Member since 2018
Whenever I smoke this strain I start singing made up songs like, "this is/ the best weed/ I have ever smoked!" I wish I could sing it for you all now, as I have just toked and am feeling incredible! Smoke it before bed! Zzzz. The Doc knows what's up!
Euphoric Relaxed Sleepy Uplifted
DuchssStkyNgz
Member since 2016
I really enjoyed it. It was great for my stress level which was at full blown aneurism that day. I understand why it got it's name. I have bad joint and ligament pain so the doctor melted it away ever so sweetly.
Aroused Euphoric Giggly Happy Relaxed
Lineage

South Indian Indica
South Indian Indica
parent
Great White Shark
Great White Shark
parent
Strain
The Doctor

