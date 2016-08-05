ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Colorado Seed Inc.’s “The Fork” is dubbed as such because the original breeders utilized a fork, a knife, and a spoon in lieu of tagging their three mysterious Hawaiian strains with specific names. Those marked with a knife and spoon turned out to be less than satisfactory, but “The Fork” expressed brilliant sativa-dominant qualities that could not be ignored. With effects similar to those of Durban Poison, The Fork dishes up exhilarating physical and mental energy that encourages activity.

