Hybrid

4.6 121 reviews

Ringo's Gift

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 121 reviews

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

99 people reported 735 effects
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 44%
Happy 42%
Focused 36%
Creative 17%
Pain 42%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 38%
Inflammation 32%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Harle-Tsu
parent
Second strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
Ringo's Gift
First strain child
The Gift
child
Second strain child
Pineberry
child

