This is a very nice flower and will kick your but if you let it. Is not what I would call a Indica in its effect or its lineage as stated in earlier post. Very good effects as a Hybrid, and I would get this again.
One of the better strains I have smoked on. My yeild was very sticky and has a unique smell and taste to the strain. Also nug structure is pretty good, very few stems or seeds when breaking down nugs. If you ever have the chance to get some and you know that's it's actually Ooze, then don't hesitate...