The Ooze reviews

Avatar for ChiTownTruth
Member since 2014
Very good strain for the TITANS of the cannabis game. #notfortheROOKIES smells great as it burns, it a complete head high. Will be in my HOF of strains. Five star smoker🥇🎖
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Dastomba
Member since 2014
This is a very nice flower and will kick your but if you let it. Is not what I would call a Indica in its effect or its lineage as stated in earlier post. Very good effects as a Hybrid, and I would get this again.
Avatar for a21mayo
Member since 2018
One of the better strains I have smoked on. My yeild was very sticky and has a unique smell and taste to the strain. Also nug structure is pretty good, very few stems or seeds when breaking down nugs. If you ever have the chance to get some and you know that's it's actually Ooze, then don't hesitate...
Avatar for bradycamdenlee
Member since 2016
It's actually 80% sativa and 20% indica. Relaxing but definitely not an indica. Look at lineage. Sweetest smelling plant I've ever grown or seen.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed