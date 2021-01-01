Loading…

The Shire

Hybrid
THC 16%CBD Caryophyllene

The Shire potency is higher than average.

The Shire is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of The Shire. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

The Shire reviews4

The Shire terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in The Shire is caryophyllene, followed by myrcene and pinene.

Dominant terpene

Caryophyllene (pepper)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Pinene(pine)

