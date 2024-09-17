The Stinking Rose reviews
September 17, 2024
I received a 10 pack of these from the DNA guys during free seed day. They told me this was something special and boy is it. The phenotype variations were all amazing in their own way sharing the same strawberry funk aroma she’s a good yielder that finishes fast and is absolutely cakes in trichomes they chose a good strawnana for this cross. Breeding her now