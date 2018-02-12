ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for LillianSay
Member since 2019
Truly one on the tastiest, most potent strains I have ever smoked. If you want a heavy indica with mad flavor, this is the strain for you.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jimi_idol
Member since 2018
I have a very high tolerance and this strain makes me feel like i just started smoking. I was going through about an 8th every two days of various indica strains but this one does it for me. If i could find some seeed i'd grow some
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jedi1176
Member since 2015
Only for heavy smokers! If flowers still get you stoned then the concentrate is most definitely going to be too much for you to handle but if you are a connoisseur with a high tolerance and ONLY vape/dab concentrates then you should be fine...I know I was :-)
Avatar for tommy.ramos
Member since 2016
Tried this in LA. Made me anxious.
Avatar for ShwiftyRick710
Member since 2017
This is the definition of top shelf. Big, Sticky, Smelly, Potent, Clean. What more could you ask for. I just wish they had it near meeeee.
Avatar for Freddyfoxx
Member since 2017
One of the most potent and aromatic strains I have ever smoked. The strain made DJ Pooh and Snoop to crazy. They smoked this strain ONLY during the live taping of the Pharmacy with Dr. Dre, Snoop and DJPooh. This strain was the reason behind the Abracadabra movie and release by Brass Knuckles. The s...
ArousedRelaxed