Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I have a very high tolerance and this strain makes me feel like i just started smoking. I was going through about an 8th every two days of various indica strains but this one does it for me. If i could find some seeed i'd grow some
Only for heavy smokers! If flowers still get you stoned then the concentrate is most definitely going to be too much for you to handle but if you are a connoisseur with a high tolerance and ONLY vape/dab concentrates then you should be fine...I know I was :-)
One of the most potent and aromatic strains I have ever smoked. The strain made DJ Pooh and Snoop to crazy. They smoked this strain ONLY during the live taping of the Pharmacy with Dr. Dre, Snoop and DJPooh. This strain was the reason behind the Abracadabra movie and release by Brass Knuckles. The s...