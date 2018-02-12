ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

The White Angel

The White Angel (AKA White Angel OG) is an award-winning strain and longstanding veteran of the Los Angeles cannabis community. The breeders, also called White Angel, created this strain by crossing a triple backcrossed White Widow with the potent California native, SFV OG. This perfect 50/50 hybrid consistently tests at or above 30% total THC. The White Angel’s rich aroma is a seductive perfume of pine and sweet citrus. It has a well-developed bud structure and robust resin production, and offers consumers deep relaxation alongside pain and insomnia relieving attributes. 

Avatar for Jimi_idol
Member since 2018
I have a very high tolerance and this strain makes me feel like i just started smoking. I was going through about an 8th every two days of various indica strains but this one does it for me. If i could find some seeed i'd grow some
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for LillianSay
Member since 2019
Truly one on the tastiest, most potent strains I have ever smoked. If you want a heavy indica with mad flavor, this is the strain for you.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Freddyfoxx
Member since 2017
One of the most potent and aromatic strains I have ever smoked. The strain made DJ Pooh and Snoop to crazy. They smoked this strain ONLY during the live taping of the Pharmacy with Dr. Dre, Snoop and DJPooh. This strain was the reason behind the Abracadabra movie and release by Brass Knuckles. The s...
ArousedRelaxed
Lineage

SFV OG
White Widow
The White Angel