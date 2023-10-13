The Woah reviews
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
l........a
October 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
This girl slaps you in the mug with fruity, skunky gas as soon as you crack that jar. definitely not a creeper as the effects take hold almost instantly with a rush of euphoria and a soul lifting physical tingling. Shes got legs to as the high lasts for hours. The Woah is killer dank that will bogey wogey on your brain 🧠!!
q........0
October 27, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Sip a beer with it
C........r
October 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Nice strain to vibe with
j........s
July 3, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Bought a jar of Woah by Sonoran Roots. The smell was complete cheese had a baby with Gelato/Jealousy, but the taste was sweet and nutty, like a hearty pastry. The high comes on in about 10 mins after you start smoking. I smoked about a gram and a half out of a peacemaker. The first 10 minutes, you get slapped with a tingly headband, then my legs felt like spaghetti, my stomach opened up and growled, and my yawns were deep. After about 45 minutes ai am still stoned and will probably smoke more in an hour or so. I would say this strain is a pretty average cannabis experience, giving me a little bit of everything, from body highs to cerebral ideas, so it would be good for someone new who wants to discover how fun and multi-faceted a cannabis high can be. Overall about an 7.5 out of 10, def hit me (36M) like an indica.
g........m
February 7, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Super relaxing strain; one bowl of this vaped and it’s like your body is calmly rippling out along the sofa. But, even with that said, no couch lock! There’s still a decent amount of capacity for physical exertion after smoking - makes it suitable for daytime too.