Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain The Woah.

The Woah strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

The Woah strain helps with

October 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
This girl slaps you in the mug with fruity, skunky gas as soon as you crack that jar. definitely not a creeper as the effects take hold almost instantly with a rush of euphoria and a soul lifting physical tingling. Shes got legs to as the high lasts for hours. The Woah is killer dank that will bogey wogey on your brain 🧠!!
October 27, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
Sip a beer with it
October 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Nice strain to vibe with
July 3, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Bought a jar of Woah by Sonoran Roots. The smell was complete cheese had a baby with Gelato/Jealousy, but the taste was sweet and nutty, like a hearty pastry. The high comes on in about 10 mins after you start smoking. I smoked about a gram and a half out of a peacemaker. The first 10 minutes, you get slapped with a tingly headband, then my legs felt like spaghetti, my stomach opened up and growled, and my yawns were deep. After about 45 minutes ai am still stoned and will probably smoke more in an hour or so. I would say this strain is a pretty average cannabis experience, giving me a little bit of everything, from body highs to cerebral ideas, so it would be good for someone new who wants to discover how fun and multi-faceted a cannabis high can be. Overall about an 7.5 out of 10, def hit me (36M) like an indica.
February 7, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Super relaxing strain; one bowl of this vaped and it’s like your body is calmly rippling out along the sofa. But, even with that said, no couch lock! There’s still a decent amount of capacity for physical exertion after smoking - makes it suitable for daytime too.

