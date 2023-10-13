Bought a jar of Woah by Sonoran Roots. The smell was complete cheese had a baby with Gelato/Jealousy, but the taste was sweet and nutty, like a hearty pastry. The high comes on in about 10 mins after you start smoking. I smoked about a gram and a half out of a peacemaker. The first 10 minutes, you get slapped with a tingly headband, then my legs felt like spaghetti, my stomach opened up and growled, and my yawns were deep. After about 45 minutes ai am still stoned and will probably smoke more in an hour or so. I would say this strain is a pretty average cannabis experience, giving me a little bit of everything, from body highs to cerebral ideas, so it would be good for someone new who wants to discover how fun and multi-faceted a cannabis high can be. Overall about an 7.5 out of 10, def hit me (36M) like an indica.