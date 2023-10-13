stock photo similar to The Woah
HybridTHC 24%CBG 2%

The Woah

The Woah is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wojo Mints and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Woah is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Woah features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Woah typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about The Woah’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woah, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



The Woah strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

The Woah strain helps with

The Woah strain reviews5

October 13, 2023
This girl slaps you in the mug with fruity, skunky gas as soon as you crack that jar. definitely not a creeper as the effects take hold almost instantly with a rush of euphoria and a soul lifting physical tingling. Shes got legs to as the high lasts for hours. The Woah is killer dank that will bogey wogey on your brain 🧠!!
October 27, 2023
Sip a beer with it
October 21, 2024
Nice strain to vibe with
Strain spotlight