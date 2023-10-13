The Woah
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
The Woah effects are mostly energizing.
The Woah potency is higher THC than average.
The Woah is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wojo Mints and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. The Woah is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, The Woah features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Woah typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about The Woah’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woah, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to The WoahOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
The Woah strain effects
The Woah strain flavors
The Woah strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Woah products near you
Similar to The Woah near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—