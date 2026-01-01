The Woo is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Colors by Cultivar that combines Dior x Jealousy, our 2022 strain of the year. The Woo might make you woozy with its intense sedative properties, but it can also alleviate stress, nausea, and pain. Its lanky buds mix green, purple, and amber hairs, rich with that familiar gassy sweetness and kushy cream palate of the Cookies family. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Woo, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.