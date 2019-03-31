Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This is Pure Fire the smell of blueberry pine
An petrol. I love the terpens profile. The headband, sour diesel, og kush is all there. Helpes with depression stress, lack of appetite. This one from Humboldt Seed Organization is top 5 . Excotic strain best of all
this is a very nice strain too grow. she yields great but while growing she is super stinky.she smells very fruity and dank
the stone has a great warm head buzz and a nice body stone
but felt it more in the legs.this is an excellent strain...made me sleepy