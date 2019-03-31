ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for SouthAfricanMongoose
Member since 2018
A very subtle and clear head high while a soft silky blanket of relaxation will covers your body. Sweet smelling, very smooth and easy on the lungs
CreativeRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Kushman24
Member since 2014
This is Pure Fire the smell of blueberry pine An petrol. I love the terpens profile. The headband, sour diesel, og kush is all there. Helpes with depression stress, lack of appetite. This one from Humboldt Seed Organization is top 5 . Excotic strain best of all
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Alza...
Member since 2019
this is a very nice strain too grow. she yields great but while growing she is super stinky.she smells very fruity and dank the stone has a great warm head buzz and a nice body stone but felt it more in the legs.this is an excellent strain...made me sleepy
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
