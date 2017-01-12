We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I take this in the SCCS oil form. I’m not exaggerating when I say this is personally the best mood stabilizer I’ve ever been on. I have PTSD, Bipolar II, BPD, and a few other issues. I’ve struggled for almost 20 years that would help. After consulting with an RN and a surprisingly short amount of tr...
Thunderstruck is amazing! It gives a nice body high with a little mental buzz. It treats pain incredibly fast. Gives a nice euphoric, uplifting, tingly feel. I smoke Thunderstruck to ease headaches & migraines, neck & back pain, anxiety and depression. I HIGHly recommend this high CBD strain...
This is the perfect strain for Anxiety, you feel really calm and relaxed with slight euphoria, in higher doses definitely felt the Sativa effects and more of the THC side of this strain. Didn’t have much cotton mouth if any. Love the sweet earthy taste it had.The cut that I had tested at 11% CBD and...