Thunderstruck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Thunderstruck.

Reviews

16

Avatar for WRHW
Member since 2017
I have been using the thunderstruck RSO to control my pain from spine surgery. one to one and a half ml three times a day and I have been able to turn down all narcotics. Works great
Avatar for Megan_Hal9000
Member since 2018
I take this in the SCCS oil form. I’m not exaggerating when I say this is personally the best mood stabilizer I’ve ever been on. I have PTSD, Bipolar II, BPD, and a few other issues. I’ve struggled for almost 20 years that would help. After consulting with an RN and a surprisingly short amount of tr...
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for KryptiiKiLL
Member since 2018
Thunderstruck is amazing! It gives a nice body high with a little mental buzz. It treats pain incredibly fast. Gives a nice euphoric, uplifting, tingly feel. I smoke Thunderstruck to ease headaches &amp; migraines, neck &amp; back pain, anxiety and depression. I HIGHly recommend this high CBD strain...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for VFatalis
Member since 2018
I would have liked a stronger buzz. The pain relief, however, is phenomenal. Multiple old injuries are far less noticeable. The description is spot on.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for zephtiva
Member since 2018
I have a bulging disc and this relieves the pain a bit. Thunderstruck makes me feel relaxed and leaves me with a clear mind.
Relaxed
Avatar for beretta902
Member since 2017
It was great because I don’t like being out of my mind high. It was light and fuzzy!
Avatar for JakeN45
Member since 2017
This is the perfect strain for Anxiety, you feel really calm and relaxed with slight euphoria, in higher doses definitely felt the Sativa effects and more of the THC side of this strain. Didn’t have much cotton mouth if any. Love the sweet earthy taste it had.The cut that I had tested at 11% CBD and...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jingsdaddy1
Member since 2016
Help me a lot with my Nasha and apatite I didn't get a head ack as in side affects taste great did not cause me any anxiety or panic Mello felling
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxedTalkative